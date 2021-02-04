AMVETS Post 98, 1852 County Road 6070, will hold a dance on Valentine’s Day and a Veteran’s Ball on March 27.
The Valentine’s Dance will begin at 6 p.m. and feature live music followed by a deejay. Admission is $5 per person or $8 per couple, and all are welcome.
Sweetheart nominees for the event are veteran Randy Morgan and ladies’ auxiliary member Amy Morgan, veteran Josh Ray and ladies’ auxiliary member Kayla Martinez, and veteran David “Woody” Middleton and ladies’ auxiliary member Linda Bonnell.
The post’s inaugural Military Ball will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. March 27. Members and their guest are invited to the event, which features dinner and dancing.
Those wishing to attend should RSVP to the post by March 1.
For more information call 256-6986.
