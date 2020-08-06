Missouri State University-West Plains officials announce several Oregon and Howell county students have been awarded scholarships from the university.
Elizabeth S. Cauthen, Rover, has been awarded the Mike and Mary Jane Lybyer Endowed Scholarship.
Cauthen, a 2005 graduate of Alton High School, is a sophomore. She is the wife of Codey Cauthen and the daughter of Malcolm and Angie Grant, all of Rover.
Kayla D. Edwards, Thayer, has been awarded the Jack and Marian McNevin Endowed Scholarship.
Edwards, a 2020 graduate of Thayer High School, is a freshman who plans to pursue a degree in elementary education. She is the daughter of Samuel and Carolyn Edwards, Thayer.
Ethan W. Johnson, Thayer, has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship.
Johnson, a 2020 graduate of Thayer High School, is a freshman. He is the son of Miona Scott, Thayer.
MiKenzie J. Lambe, West Plains, has been awarded the Maxine Brown Restricted Scholarship.
Lambe, a 2017 graduate of West Plains High School in West Plains, is a child and family development major. She is the fiancée of James Anderson and the daughter of Michael Lambe and Helen Faulkner, all of West Plains.
Bethany J. Warden, West Plains, has been awarded the Board of Governors’ Scholarship.
Warden, a 2020 graduate of Koshkonong High School, is a freshman who plans to pursue a degree in computer science. She is the daughter of Rollin and Denise Warden, West Plains.
Noah L. Collins, West Plains, has been awarded the Ozark Teacher Corps Scholarship, the Donald E. and Carol D. (Roe) Reser and Family Endowed Memorial Scholarship and the Norman and Peggy Rieger Family Endowed Scholarship.
Collins, a 2018 graduate of West Plains High School, is a sophomore and plans to pursue a degree in elementary education. He is the son of Lyle and Patricia Collins, West Plains.
Savanna M. Welty, Thayer, has been awarded the Margaret W. Shaw Endowed Scholarship and the Roger D. Shaw Endowed Scholarship.
Welty, a 2020 graduate of Koshkonong High School, is a freshman nursing major. She is the daughter of Mark and Teri Welty, Thayer.
Missouri State University-West Plains offers associate degrees and credit and noncredit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.
