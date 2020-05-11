Ozark Scouters go virtual, inviting youth from across the country to join them.
The Ozark Trails Council will host the council’s first virtual Merit Badge University (MBU) May 16.
Merit Badge Universities connect Scouts with experts and professionals in careers related to various educational topics or merit badges. Certain merit badges are a requirement for scouts who aspire to earn their Eagle Scout rank, making Merit Badge Universities a popular event.
The COVID-19 pandemic, like many aspects of our life, has forced this perennial event to go virtual. However, officials note, this allows more scouts to participate. Currently, there are scouts registered to attend this historic event from over 20 different states from New York to Florida and California.
The Eagle’s Nest MBU started in 2014 and has been a reliable source for Scouts to earn merit badges to attain their Eagle. This year 10 merit badges required for the coveted Eagle Scout rank will be offered, along with five additional courses. Classes include emergency preparedness, cooking, family life, personal fitness and citizenship in the world.
Course instructors, all local experts, are trained and registered with the Boy Scouts of America and are proven specialists in their field of instruction. An unforeseen benefit of the virtual Eagle Nest MBU is the fact that these classes will be using the background of southwest Missouri with local instructors. A Scout from New York will be able to learn within the context of the Ozark mountains.
The event not only provides a unique opportunity for scouts from across the country to earn merit badges that will move them forward on their journey to Eagle Scout, say officials but it also connects scouts from across the country. In a time when so many are far apart, scouting can bring everyone together.
