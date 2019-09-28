The development of a resource center touting Ozarks heritage will be the program topic at the Oct. 11 meeting of the Friends of the Garnett Library.
Missouri State University-West Plains faculty members Dr. Jason McCollom, assistant professor of history, and Frank Priest, professor of English, will present “An Ozarks Archive: Increasing the National Visibility of Garnett Library through an Ozarks Resource Center.”
McCollom and Priest will discuss the vision and planning of the new university archive, the Ozarks Heritage Resource Center, which will be housed in the library.
They will share information on the progress of the archive, its focus and potential holdings, and its contribution towards promoting the Garnett Library to a broader regional, and perhaps national, audience, organizers said.
The luncheon and meeting will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in rooms 104 and 105 on the lower level of the Lybyer Technology Center. Parking is available in the lot off Cass Avenue on the north side of the building.
Cost of the meal is $10, payable at the door. Those wishing to eat should make a reservation by calling 255-7940 or emailing FriendsofGarnettLibrary@MissouriState.edu by 5 p.m. Oct. 9.
For more information about Friends of the Garnett Library and how to join, visit the organization’s website, wp.missouristate.edu/development/friends, or call 255-7940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.