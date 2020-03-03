The Ozarka College Foundation has selected Jonathan Rhodes of Cherokee Village, Ark., to serve on the foundation board of directors.
Board members serve a five-year term and work collectively to support the mission of Ozarka College to provide life-changing experiences to individuals through education. The Ozarka College Foundation Board encourages participation and volunteerism in a variety of ways. In addition, foundation members serve in a public relations capacity to represent Ozarka College in their individual communities.
Rhodes currently serves as President for American Land Company and resides in Cherokee Village. He also leads King-Rhodes & Associates Incorporated, his family’s long-standing real estate and property management business.
“Jonathan is a perfect fit for the foundation board. He is a believer in education and the impact it can have on individuals and families,” said Ozarka College Director of Advancement Suellen Davidson. “I look forward to working with Jonathan as we promote Ozarka College in our communities.”
The Ozarka College Foundation, organized in October 1991, is a not-for-profit tax-exempt charitable foundation with all endeavors focused on expanding educational opportunities for and service to the College's students and community.
For more information about the Ozarka College Foundation, contact Suellen Davidson, Ozarka College Director of Development, at 870-368-2059 or email sdavidson@ozarka.edu.
