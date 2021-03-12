The Mtn. View Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3009 invites all veterans and their families, and family members of deceased veterans, to attend one of two Veteran Service Officer events.
The events will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and the second, during the same hours on April 10. Both will take place at the post, 1503 N. Y Highway in Mtn. View.
According to post officials, a Veteran Service Officer event is designed to assist veterans, their spouses, dependent children, and widows and widowers of veterans in applying for benefits such as those offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
State of Missouri VFW Assistant Service Officer Jim Juergens will be present to help with applications, and VFW Post 3009 Commander James Gould, Adjutant Daniel Goff and Service Officer William Moriarty will be on hand to help facilitate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.