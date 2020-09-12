The Ozark Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America will hold two trail runs Oct. 3 with live and virtual participation options.
A 19.24K run and a 5K run will be held at Camp Arrowhead in Marshfield, said to be on of the oldest scout camps west of the Mississippi by council officials. Runners can participate in person or virtually and the race will be live streamed on Facebook.
To sign up for or learn more, visit bit.ly/trailrun_2020.
