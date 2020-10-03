Editor’s note: This tribute to longtime Tecumseh-Lilly Ridge correspondent Linnie Ingram is reprinted with permission from the Ozark County Times. Ingram began submitting her news “items” in 1935, at the age of 13, taking over the task carried out by her mother, who had died. Her full obituary appeared on Page 4 of Wednesday’s Quill.
For several years, a little pop-up box has appeared on my computer at 1 p.m. every Monday.
"Call Linnie," it reminds me.
Last Monday, the reminder popped up, but the afternoon got away from me as the week's news came together. The phone rang; email flowed. The little reminder in the top right corner of my computer screen got buried beneath text and Facebook messages from my Ozark County Times colleagues and news-story sources asking and answering questions.
Before I knew it, the clock was saying suppertime, and, I knew it was too late to call Linnie to get her Tecumseh news items as she read and told them to me. At 98, she was still mentally sharp, but I'd learned that the "sweet spot" for connecting with her was early afternoon, right after lunchtime. Later in the afternoon, as her day came to a close, Linnie's memories sometimes got a bit jumbled, the lightbulb over her notebook of news jottings somehow got dimmer, and it was harder for her to read and relay her thoughts. So, last Monday, for the first time in several weeks, I didn't call Linnie.
And because I didn't call, all of us — you readers and I — didn't get one last chatty column of insights and memories, wit and wisdom from our beloved 98-year-old Ozark County correspondent.
I'm so sorry. Heartbroken, actually.
When her daughter, Kris Luebbert, called Friday morning to tell me Linnie had died at her home near Tecumseh, the tears, and the regret, came simultaneously.
We always think there will be one more day, don't we? One more time to say, "Hello, Miss Linnie. Do you have some items for us this week?" One more time for her to answer jauntily, "Hello, my dear. Well, yes, I think I've got some news here somewhere."
Sometimes she would ask me to call back in 5 to 10 minutes, so she could move to the other room where her she kept her notebook next to her chair. Sometimes she wanted a few minutes so she could check with her neighbor Paralee, who almost always told her she was "sitting here lookin' like this."
I loved Linnie's stories. And from the comments that poured in when we posted news of her death on the Times Facebook page — and from the hundreds of comments we've heard through the years — we know you loved them too.
We loved how she told about eating mulberries off the tree behind the old Times office when she was a girl — even after her mother pointed out the little white worms in some of them. We imagined Linnie as a young girl attending the one-room school at Lilly Ridge with its outhouse just over the hill. Our hearts ached with hers as she recalled how, after her mother's death when Linnie was 13, she kept the buckle from the belt of the lavender-print dress her mother was buried in. And then, just as quickly, we laughed, imagining Linnie learning to drive her father's 1938 Ford sedan at age 14 and chauffeuring some of the older neighborhood ladies to Sunday school.
I loved hearing her tell how her uncle who had the contract to carry the mail with "team and wagon" from West Plains to Gainesville, by way of Bakersfield, sometimes struggled to keep his mail bag dry when crossing the North Fork of the White River when it flooded.
We knew she named her son Marlyn after a GHS classmate who died in World War II — and how, in recent years, she connected with the son of her high school friend who had also named her son Marlyn.
We also knew she loved pawpaws, parsnips and sassafras tea — and watching the seasons change in the flowers that bloomed and the leaves that fell just beyond her front porch. One year she told me she observed Groundhog Day by watching the hole of the groundhog that lived under her propane tank.
I laughed every time she told me she had spent the morning thinking it was a cloudy day when eventually she realized it was just that her windows needed washing.
Linnie rarely complained — but she had a definite contempt for the squirrels that robbed her birdfeeders, and she watched with concern as the martins returned each spring and fought to evict the squatter birds who had moved into the martin house over the winter.
She warned us repeatedly about picking the wrong mushrooms, often recounting the story of a friend who nearly died after making that mistake.
Linnie had a heart of gold — and a fondness for stories recounting past mischief. I was especially fond of her story about the prank she and best friend Gertie Sowards pulled on Linnie's sister Ruth and her future husband Dewey Moody: "One summer day we gathered all the June bugs we could find and tied their legs with a long string," she wrote one week. "We probably ripped the string from an old Dixie Lily or Kansas Star flour sack. Then we tied the strings to the steering wheel of Dewey's Model A roadster. It took us a long time to catch those bugs and tie their legs to those strings! . . . The excitement came when they got into the car and Dewey started the motor with a roar, and the June bugs all flew up in their faces."
She remembered, as a child, the thrill of tasting ice-cold milk when her family hired Cecil Bushong to drive them to Oklahoma to visit her aunt's dairy farm, which had electricity, including refrigeration.
Linnie was a multi-talented woman. In her younger years she could butcher a hog — or one of the meat rabbits she raised. She could drive a dump truck, milk a goat, stuff a feather tick and build a pickup stock rack in her woodworking shop. And she was one of the county's first trained EMTs – which meant she could probably save a life too.
She was an excellent cook; the photo that accompanied her obituary in Wednesday’s Quill and on Page 8 of this week’s Times was on the cover of the Times' Ozark Country Cookin' cookbook several years ago.
Linnie shared home remedies, household hints and closing thoughts (for example, "The journey of life is best taken with friends"), and she loved getting cards, letters and phone calls from readers throughout the area who read her items in the Times — or in the West Plains Daily Quill or the Douglas County Herald. For many years, Linnie wrote out her items on notebook paper and drove to town to bring her news to the Times office. We would make two photocopies for her, and she would take them to the post office to mail to the Quill and the Herald.
When she gave up driving, we started calling her so she could read her items to us as we typed. My turn to call her came soon after I became editor in 2011. After I typed up her news each week, I emailed it to the Quill and Herald. Linnie was fascinated at how technology had changed since 1935, when she took over writing the Lilly Ridge items after her mother died.
She didn't write continuously during the 80-plus years since then. At various times, someone else expressed an interest in writing the items for Tecumseh or Lilly Ridge, and Linnie graciously stepped aside for a while — and then resumed the job when the opportunity arose again.
As a Christian, Linnie had no fears about stepping into eternity, but I do think she was hoping to make it to 100, and I was rooting for her, eager to brag that the Times had a centenarian correspondent.
We missed that goal by a couple of years, but I'm convinced that Linnie put every single day of her 98 years to good use. She wrote, not too long after her 98th birthday, "We can’t seem to stop the numbers increasing each year as we grow older. Sometimes I’d like to put mine on hold! But I ask for each year to help make me a better person, remembering that every little thing — a little joke, a smile or a friendly gesture — can make a difference in someone’s day."
I'm so thankful for all the times Linnie made a difference in mine.
