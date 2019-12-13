Mr. Grinch, (not the Mean One), will be visiting Summersville Library at 11 a.m. on Saturday for a unique Story Time & Craft! Everyone is invited to come meet Mr. Grinch and make a Grinch craft to take home. Preregistration won’t be necessary.
New children’s books to our branch include “Merry Christmas, Curious George,” Margret & H.A. Rey, “The Snowman Band,” Cheryl Hawkinson and “Snow Wonder We’re Friends!” by Molly Wigand.
The Summersville Friends of the Library group usually meets at 8:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the library, but due to the holidays, the next scheduled meeting will be Jan. 13, 2020.
There's never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends' monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library”.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
