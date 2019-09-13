Missouri Lottery players took home more than $70.3 million in prizes during the month of August. Of the total $70.3 million awarded, more than $6.7 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.
In the Quill coverage region, over $23,000 in prizes were awarded.
Dennis Chaney, Birch Tree, and Terry Bledsoe, Mtn. Grove, each won $5,000 from Scratchers tickets.
Lue Mooney, Eminence, won $1,805 on Club Keno.
Glanda Bates of Alton won the Second Chance of a Lifetime “Happy Rails” $500 Caboose Cash prize.
$1,000 Scratcher ticket winners include Floyd Crabtree of Alton; Candace Pritchett and Harold Smith, Houston; Mary Friend, Jose Gavarrete and Tad Zitter, Mtn. View; Katie Garrison, Norwood; William Komm, Thayer; and Erin Brimmell, James Dawson and Joseph Kossakowski, West Plains.
