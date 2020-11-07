Registration is in full swing at Ozarka College for current and new students. Now is the time to seek advising and register for spring 2021 classes, say college officials.
Spring classes will begin Jan. 11. By meeting early with an advisor, students are often able to secure the classes that best fit their schedules, officials point out.
Spring courses are available at each of four campus locations in Melbourne, Ash Flat, Mammoth Spring and Mtn. View, Ark., as well as online. Students who have not previously attended Ozarka College are encouraged to contact the Admissions and Financial Aid Departments to begin as soon as possible.
For assistance with admissions or financial aid, call 870.368.2300 or visit the nearest Ozarka College location.
