Crystal B. Blagg has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant (Officer-3) in the Navy.
A Navy Lieutenant is equal in rank to a Captain in other military branches of service. The promotion ceremony took place in South Korea.
While stationed in South Korea, Lt. Blagg was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Korean Defense Medal and Navy Overseas Service Ribbon.
The commendation reads in part, “Lt. Blagg demonstrated extraordinary leadership …. By her noteworthy accomplishments, perseverance and devotion to duty, Lt. Blagg reflected credit upon herself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”
Lt. Blagg graduated as valedictorian of the Willow Springs Class of 2010. She completed a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from Missouri State University in Springfield.
She is currently being transferred from South Korea to Italy.
Lt. Blagg is the daughter of Leon and Beverly Blagg of Willow Springs, and sister of U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Walter J. Blagg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.