Shady Oaks’ Christmas celebrations have begun! We were in full force on the first week of Christmas — we celebrated Jesus, we made cookies, we hung our stockings, we made Christmas pies and Santa Claus came to town!
On Monday, I hung a stocking outside each resident’s room with their names on it! I have encouraged the staff and I encourage you to stop by and drop a card or candy in their stockings. We are going to use them as mailboxes all month. On Christmas Eve, FNBC will be filling them for Christmas morning! Monday afternoon, David Langston came for his weekly Bible Study. They started the Christmas story and will study Luke throughout December.
On Tuesday, Vena Meyers from Cox Home and Health hosted “Red and Green Bingo.” The big prize was a big holiday bear and Sharon Pearce was thrilled to win it. That afternoon, I hosted a “Happy Birthday Jesus” party. The party was hosted by resident Carolee Barton’s family. We served a large birthday cake and Dairy Queen ice cream cake that DQ donated! The residents really enjoyed starting our month off with the real meaning of Christmas.
On Wednesday, our Administrator Leigh Kincheloe and her grandmother Peggy Flood mixed up the cookie dough using Peggy’s mother’s recipe “Grandma Baty!” The residents and staff loved decorating Christmas cookies with Leigh. David Ball also held his monthly memorial service honoring each resident who passed in November. We honored Erma Woods, Augusta Linson, Audrey Blankenship, Jim Barnes, Gavin Puntney and Linda Wicker.
On Thursday, Sue Forschler held a pie making class with her own pie crust recipe. We had a big time making pecan, raisin, apple and cherry pies. They were all delicious and we loved all the resident’s stories about their memories of Christmas. That afternoon, we watched “Elf” and ate our pies.
Did you know that Friday, Dec. 6, was National St. Nicholas Day? We invited the community to stop by and have milk and cookies with Santa Claus. Our dining room was so full of visitors we had to get out more chairs! The Mammoth Spring First Christian Church hosted this event. Pastor David Langston and his wife Debbie brought many of their congregation to pass out Santa’s gifts and amazing Christmas cookies.
Creative Cakes 2 in West Plains made snowmen and gingerbread men cookies and put them in special individual bags for the children.
The church also passed out goodie bags filled with chocolate Santas, Christmas suckers and tons more! Their church made all kinds of home-made Christmas cookies for all the residents. The Thayer Preschool classes and their teacher Cindy Garrison came by to see Santa. We had so many other families stop by also — including my middle granddaughter Brynn Harralston!
The First Christian Church brought Santa Claus, Danny Johnson and Ms. Claus who was Ina Bostic. Santa’s helpers were Sandy Johnson, Eugene and Judy Washam, the pianist was Barbara Bastin. She is filling in for Jean Pace while she recovers from her hip surgery. They all worked so hard to make it a fantastic morning. Thank you, David and Debbie Langston.
The Couch Student Council were the first carolers this season. The children sang to the residents during lunch in both dining rooms! They also made all the residents hand made Christmas cards and they passed them out. Our second group of carolers were from my church, Thayer First Baptist, and they sang Sunday night to all the residents. Our trees are up and our facility is full of Christmas joy!
Merry Christmas, everyone.
