At 10 a.m. Oct. 10, Dr. Brooks Blevins, Missouri State University professor of history, will be at the Ozark County Historium in Gainesville to talk about his new Civil War book, volume 2 of his History of the Ozarks series.
Organizers note that Blevins is a popular speaker and his previous appearances at the Historium have attracted large audience. The event is free and open to everyone, but seating is limited. Those attending are encouraged to come early to ensure they have a seat.
For more information, contact the Historium at 417-679-2400 or ozarkco1@ozarkcountyhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.