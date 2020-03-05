A benefit pie auction for Karen Davis, wife of the late David Davis, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Jerry Taylor Gymnasium at Bakersfield High School.
David Davis, a U.S. Air Force and Army veteran, died Feb. 22 in West Plains. Proceeds from the pie auction will help the family pay medical and other expenses. Karen is the daughter of longtime West Plains Daily Quill and Ozark County Times columnist Linnie Ingram.
Donations may be dropped off at 5 p.m. Saturday at the high school gym.
For more information call the auction sponsor, Bakersfield High School Student Community Service Projects, at 417-284-7333.
