The recent second Hutton Valley Fall Festival was declared a “wonderful success” by organizers. Entertainment was provided for the event, held the last weekend of September, by live musicians and two dance companies, who performed their skillful arts on a stage among shade trees where guests could sit comfortably.
“The weather couldn’t have been more beautiful, in the low 80s with a breeze that made it just perfect,” said Ann Hines, a member of the Hutton Valley Neighborhood Watch that sponsored the festival.
Children enjoyed face painting, a friendly therapy dog, a candy-filled pumpkin piñata and the very popular swings were kept swinging all day, said Hines.
Two gun drawings were held and winners announced.
This year’s festival was the first with vendors, and three food trucks and 18 vendors were enjoyed by over 500 people in attendance, said Hines. Among the fare offered were funnel cakes in myriad flavors, fresh-squeezed lemonade, barbecue nachos, walking tacos, kettle corn and fresh pork rinds in eight flavors.
Vendors from all around the area offered a range of products and services, such as locally grown pumpkins and squash, handmade wreaths, soaps and wooden toys.
There was a square dance accompanied by live music provided by a second set of musicians. Planners say they expect an even bigger turnout next year, and already have several vendors contracted for the 2021 Fall Festival.
