I’ve started the fall decorating at the library, but it’s not just the calendar that tells us it’s fall. At my cabin, once busy hummingbird feeders are gathering pollen from not being used, spiders have woven webs across every pathway and the nights are cool enough for a blanket now while the days are still very warm.
The busy days of summer are over (whew!), so it’s time to relax and slow down with a good book or just to visit with friends. We miss you when we don’t see you here! Fall is a good time to reconnect at the library, so we’ll be looking for you to stop in.
The Summersville Friends of the Library’s annual Sweets & Reads Book & Bake Sale is coming up in October. There’s still time to check out our library’s cookbook collection for some scrumptious recipe ideas for your bake sale donation this year!
There’s a rumor that we may be seeing The Grinch at our library in December! Stay tuned to this column for more information.
Students, stop by the library to pick up your sheet of Reading Challenge Bookmarks. Everyone who completes the activities and returns all four bookmarks earns an ice cream cone from Wuertley Farm Cafe, and all completed bookmarks will go into a drawing for a chance at winning a larger prize.
The Challenge ends with the drawing on Monday, Sept. 30!
New Christian fiction books to our branch this week are “On A Summer Tide,” Suzanne Woods Fisher; “Seasons of an Amish Garden,” Amy Clipston; “An Amish Homecoming: Four Stories”; “The Memory House,” Rachel Hauck; “Freedom’s Light,” Colleen Coble; “Dead Sea Rising,” Jerry B. Jenkins; “Hearts in Harmony,” Beth Wiseman; “Ours For A Season,” Kim Vogel Sawyer; and “Who I Am With You,” Robin Lee Hatcher.
Other new arrivals are “Missouri Back Road Restaurant Recipes,” nonfiction; “When the Ground is Hard,” juvenile fiction, Malla Nunn; “The Enlightenment of Bees” and “Becoming the Talbot Sisters,” both by Rachel Linden; and “Vroom!” easy juvenile, Barbara McClintock.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at the library on the second Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. The next scheduled meeting will be Oct. 14.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library”.
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
