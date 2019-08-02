The West Plains High School Class of 1969 will hold a supper and reunion planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Bootleggers BBQ, 1464 Gibson Ave. in West Plains. Bootleggers will cater the reunion.
Updates on reunion planning will be given. Letters were mailed out June 28. Any class alumni who did not receive one is asked to inform organizers.
Contact David Bryson regarding the letters or to RSVP for the Aug. 14 meeting by calling 293-8474.
