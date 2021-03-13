The West Plains High School 2021 Project Graduation T-shirt design contest is underway and anyone in the community may submit designs before Tuesday.
Designs must include front and back, usable artwork layers in .AI or .PDF formats, “Z” or “Zizzers and “WPHS” or “West Plains High School.”
One winner will receive a $40 prize, plus 100 Red Tickets will be given to senior of the winner’s choice to use the night of Project Graduation on giveaway prizes.
The winner will be announced at the Project Graduation April committee meeting.
Email submissions to wphsprojectgraduation@gmail.com.
Learn more about this year’s event at www.zizzerprojectgrad.com or follow @zizzerprojectgrad on Facebook.
