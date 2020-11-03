As of tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 4, we’ll know the outcome of our presidential election. At this writing, though, I don’t have a clue. I know what the pollsters predicted and I know how I’ll vote, but I won’t know for a long time if any of us made the right choice — or, if such a thing even existed.
I’ve voted in general elections since the Nixon years, picked candidates from both sides of the aisle, and made both good and bad choices, or so I’ve been told. I don’t really know.
All I know for certain is that God’s in charge, and I’m not. Whatever the outcome of yesterday’s election, I’ll neither lose sleep nor celebrate. Confident I’ve done my civic duty by voting, I’ll just have to wait and see if history proves me wise or foolish. Either way, it’s time to move on. I’m more than ready.
I’ve had my fill of character-bashing campaign ads, half-truths, outright lies, baseless arguments and the pervasive fear of offending friends or family with dissenting political views. I eschew writing about politics and candidates for good reason. Nothing is gained by it, but friendships and credibility can be irreparably damaged.
When I was an editor I thought it was incumbent on me to state my political opinions, but I’m not nearly as smart today as I was back then. These days my opinion is no better informed nor laden with wisdom than that of anyone else. It never was.
Better, I think, to concentrate on matters more important than politics, or even who sits in the Oval Office — matters like scouting out my deer hunting woods, planning an unconventional, COVID-aware Thanksgiving celebration, or making my Christmas gift lists. Even figuring what to fix for supper tonight and what to watch on TV afterward trumps brooding about the election. Those things I can doing something about.
As for that other stuff — all those contentious elections — I’ve done all I can. I’ve voted.
For better or worse, from here to the White House, what’s done is done.
Now, I’m headed for the woods.
