In 1985, Pastor John Helmers, his wife Fran and their family of four little girls moved from Mississippi to Willow Springs, where he served as pastor for St. Paul Lutheran Church.
He also served as pastor of a congregation in West Plains for a short time, according to members of the congregation, adding that it wasn’t long before he became the full-time pastor at the St. Paul Church of Willow Springs.
As he shepherded his flock through many changes over the years, the congregation watched his family grow as three sons joined their older sisters, said church members.
Helmers has faithfully served the Willow Springs church for 35 years, and is now retiring due to health issues, the congregation announces.
“He has faithfully ministered to his flock and preached God’s word to all,” said church members. “He will be greatly missed.
