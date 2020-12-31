Missouri State University-West Plains has awarded the Adeline E. Moore Non-Traditional Book Scholarship to several students.
Pamela K. Launis, West Plains, was awarded the scholarship. Launis, a 1982 graduate of West Plains High School, is a sophomore nursing major. She is the wife of Grant Launis, West Plains, and the daughter of J.H. Moore, West Plains, and the late Dorothy Moore.
Charley DeAnn Haskins, West Plains, was awarded the scholarship. Haskins, a 2009 graduate of West Plains High School, is a sophomore nursing major. She is the daughter of C. David Haskins, Gainesville, and Janet L. Atkinson, Norman, Okla.
Mary Lenker, Koshkonong, was awarded the scholarship. Lenker, a 1993 graduate of Clear Creek Amana High School in Tiffin, Iowa, is a sophomore agriculture major. She is the wife of Steve Lenker, Koskonong, and the daughter of the late Gary and Becky Wilson.
Michael A. Denoux, West Plains, was awarded the scholarship. Denoux, a graduate of East Ascension High School in Gonzales, La., is a sophomore. He is the son of Alvis Denoux and Gladys Rogers.
Maria A. Eskandar, West Plains, was awarded the scholarship. Eskandar is a general studies major. She is the wife of Aaron Eskandar and the daughter of Duane and Elizabeth Rodriguez, all of West Plains.
Bettylou G. Miller, West Plains, was awarded the scholarship. Miller, a 2013 graduate of Dora High School, is a freshman nursing major. She is the wife of Jesse Miller and the daughter of Rhonda Wade, both of West Plains.
Cynthia B. Peak, Willow Springs, was awarded the scholarship. Peak, a 2009 graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School in Lasalle, Ill., is a sophomore accounting major. She is the wife of Stanley Peak, Willow Springs, and the daughter of Bert and Florine Martin, of Peru, Ill.
