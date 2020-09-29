Al-Anon Family Groups meet Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in West Plains and Mtn. View.
The current schedule is 6 p.m. Mondays at the Presbyterian Church, 205 E. Second St. in Mtn. View, 6 p.m. Tuesdays at First United Methodist Church (FUMC), Room 210, 2013 W. Main St. in West Plains, and 11 a.m. Thursdays at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1551 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
For more information about meetings in Mtn. View, call 417-247-0566.
To learn more about the meetings at FUMC, call 293-6656, and for the meetings at St. Mary’s, call 257-8832.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.