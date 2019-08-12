Barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at BB Road VFD and Community Center, Highway 160 E. to intersection of County Road 225/222 10 miles from Alton.
Barbecue pulled pork, side dishes, dessert bar and beverages will be provided in exchange for a donation of $8 for adults and children older than 12 years and $4 for children 12 years and younger. Preschoolers have free access.
Take-outs are available.
