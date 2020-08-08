July 27
It's funny how memory works. As I write these news items, I'm remembering my family's 1928 Model A touring car and our road trip to Oklahoma when I was about 6 years old. The part of the trip I'm remembering is just a brief anecdote that stuck with me.
My parents had hired Cecil Bushong to drive us to Ada, Oklahoma, to visit my mother's sister. As we rode along, there was a rubber tire lying in the road that would fit a Model A. Cecil leaned out and picked that tire up without stopping — because we had been warned there were escapees or bandits or some other villains in that area that might be hiding in the ditches and that they would try and stop you and, I suppose, rob you. I remember seeing Cecil lean out and grab the tire, and on we went — very exciting for a youngster. True story! I remember thinking how brave Cecil was.
When Ralph Amyx brought that new Model A Ford car from St. Louis, and Daddy got behind the wheel, he was used to driving a Model T with a lever that you turned up or down for the speed. I think maybe the Model A had a lever on the steering wheel too, seems like. Anyway, when we got the new car home, Daddy got behind the wheel, and away we went, down the slope, across the highway and through the fence, landing among the blackberry bushes in the cow pasture.
I guess Daddy couldn't think about how to work the lever and watch the road at the same time. We all crawled out, and Daddy got the team of horses to pull the car back up to the road. What exciting times I lived through!
I learned to drive when I was 14. We had to back out of the garage and then cross the driveway into the highway (which was No. 80 at that time; now it's 160). I picked up four different neighbor ladies who trusted me to drive them to Sunday school each week. (At that time we didn't always have church every Sunday, but we always did have Sunday school.)
I was 16 when I graduated from high school in 1939 and married Eldon Pitcock. We had been dating 10 months. His car was a one-seated coupe. We met at a pie supper, as I recall. I believe he bought my pie.
Years later, after Eldon had died and I had married Glennie Ingram, I started working on the ambulance with Bob Sullivan. I rode with him when he took my mother-in-law, Audie Ingram, to the hospital, and he saw how I took care of her and said, "Linnie, we need you. You've got what it takes." I wasn't afraid to jump in and do things.
So I went through EMT training. Our instructor would come down from Springfield Tuesday and Thursday nights for training in the courtroom in Gainesville. The training lasted five months. Elvin Piland took the training too. He was good at it. He worked hard at it and stuck close to the book. We worked a lot of accidents on these old, curvy roads.
I enjoyed getting a phone call from Beulah Satterfield in Sparta Monday morning. Being a gardener at heart, as I am, she said she has a few things growing. Her son and daughter, Roger and Karen, help her with chores and take her places when she needs to go. We both miss her husband Merle. I will always remember his handshake at church. Being his ornery shake, he would shake my hand — and then hold on tight. He wouldn't let go. He loved to tease. And of course this time of year, we all miss the good corn he grew.
My friend Rebecca took a photo of my cousin Lyle Mishler with the chocolate cake he brought me last week. It sure was good — and it was sure good to see him and his friend Joy.
Aug. 3
By the time these news items are published, election day will be over. I voted absentee. I hope you voted too!
I grew up in what we called the Hoover days, hard times. I remember how sad I was when my daddy had to sell my favorite milk cow so he could buy feed for our other milk cow and the few other head of cattle we had at the house. We weaned her calf off her, and they took her in an old pickup truck to the sale barn in West Plains, and she only brought $9. The feed we could buy with that much only lasted short time. It was heartbreaking for me.
As one of the only antique history reporters, I feel equipped to refresh our minds with a few items from the past. But we're also making history right now in the pandemic. Let's do a good job with what we have and make the bad things better — brighten the corner where we are.
I'm thinking again of pawpaws I hope to enjoy this fall. Not too many years ago I brought a box of pawpaws to the Times office for people to share. I remember a time when I made a pawpaw pie as the "guess pie" for a pie supper. You would pay a quarter and guess what kind it was. That was a fun time.
And another memory: Hickory King Corn, the best corn for making hominy, but oh, it was hard work. After you raised the corn and picked the corn and husked the corn and cut off the kernels, then we would cook the corn in my big iron kettle out in the yard. I would put a tablespoon or so of lye in it to release the outer layer. Then, after cooking it two or three hours, I would leave it overnight in the kettle and then rinse, rinse, rinse, rubbing the hull off. We didn't have freezers back then, so after all that work, then we would can the hominy, another big job. You sure couldn't go by the minutes or hours you spent in making homegrown hominy to judge whether it was worth the effort.
And you didn't let an inexperienced person deal with the hominy-making!
When I think of hard work back in the "good old days," I also remember when I kept house for my daddy, beginning when I was 13 after my mother died. Saturday was wash day, and back then washing required a scrub board and two or three tubs — one for soaking, one for washing and one for rinsing. We made our own soap from meat scraps and lard after butchering time. And we used that homemade soap, cut in bars and stored in the smokehouse, for just about everything — washing clothes and ourselves too.
Later, I remember my sisters, as teachers, got little sample-size pieces of Lifebuoy soap that were meant to hand out to their students. And then there was bluing — little balls of bluing — that were put in the rinse water to whiten the whites.
Then the clothes were hung on the line and then they were ironed — with those old sad irons before we had electricity. I remember even ironing my babies' clothes. No taking things out of the dryer and folding them back then. Everything got ironed.
I remember the thrill I had when my husband Eldon bought out first electric washing machine — the kind with a wringer. He bought it used for $25. We saved rainwater — we called it soft water — for washing. And used the hard water from the well for rinsing.
Our shoulders and backs would hurt so bad after wash day, we always slept good that night — after rubbing sore muscles with liniment, of course.
I hope someone out there enjoys these memories of mine.
My grandson Allen Luebbert and his daughter, Alexus, had supper with my daughter Kris on Sunday. The three of them, along with a friend from Wichita, Kansas, enjoyed a float trip last week.
If anyone has "new news" to share, please call me at 679-4148.
