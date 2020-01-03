Following the end of the 2019 fall semester, Central Methodist University has released its most recent dean's list, which includes six area students.
To make the list, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria.
Students receiving the recognition are Taylor Dial and Colton Skyles, Ava; Amanda Mantel, Mtn. View; Danielle McQueen and Emma McQueen, Mtn. Grove; and Landon Rothgeb, Ava.
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette and through extension sites and online.
