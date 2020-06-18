The Child Advocacy Center is holding a fundraiser giveaway of three vacation packages, “Unwind to Unmask Child Abuse.”
Entry tickets cost $25 each and are available through June 30. Winners will be announced July 1.
he getaways include a three-day weekend at Big Cedar Lodge in a cabin that sleeps four on Table Rock Lake, a three-day weekend at Table Rock Shore Resort in a 2,070 square foot cabin that sleeps 10, and a two-night Queen City Staycation for two with a Tie & Timber Brewery gift card, a Macadoodles drink basket and dinner for two. Packages are valued $1,200, $2,000 and $500, respectively.
The fundraiser will benefit the Springfield-based Child Advocacy Center, celebrating 25 years in operation. The agency serves 16 counties in southern Missouri, with its south central regional headquarters in West Plains serving eight counties, and conducts forensic interviews and medical examinations to aid investigations of child abuse and neglect.
To purchase tickets, text “CAC25” to 50700. For more information visit www.childadvocacycenter.org or follow “The Child Advocacy Center, Inc.” on Facebook.
