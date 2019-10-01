Flannel sheets, fuzzy socks, falling leaves and a cozy book. Sounds like the perfect autumn day.
Once again, the beautiful tulip poplar trees are changing colors and the Community Center building looks like a picture from a postcard. Even better though, are the amazing sights on the inside of the building: a room full of books!
September slipped right by with school starting back up and days getting dark sooner. We have added several new movies to the library inventory including the new “Aladdin” movie and the new “Avengers: Endgame” movie, as well as many more. DVD rentals are free and can be checked out for a seven-day period with a library card.
Some things happening around the library this month include the Ladies Who Read book club Oct. 1, Columbus Day Oct. 14, Fire Safety Week Oct. 6 through 12, Popcorn Poppin’ Month and ,of course, the last holiday of the month, Halloween.
Halloween is on a Thursday so the library will be open. Come by for a visit and get some candy as well as some Halloween books to read! Our display this month is “Witch book to read next.” Our October challenge is “Who can bring in the biggest pumpkin?” You have all month to bring your pumpkin in. The entries will be displayed around the library.
Some new books to the library this month include, “Inside Out: A Memoir,” by Demi Moore; “Takes One to Know One,” by Susan Isaacs; “Year of Cozy: 125 Recipes, Crafts, and Other Homemade Adventures,” by Adrianna Adarme; and “Two Can Keep a Secret,” by Karen McManus, as well as many children’s books celebrating the season.
When my boys were little, we loved to read together. A favorite series of ours was Harry Potter. Now that they are all grown up we have a new tradition every October, “Harry Potter Movie Night.” We have a big pot of chili, cornbread, some pumpkin juice and a cold glass of butterbeer for desert and we watch as many of the Harry Potter movies as we can stay awake through!
What sort of traditions do you share with your family this month? If you have never read the Harry Potter books with your little ones, now is a wonderful time to start. We have the whole collection at the library as well as a recipe book with many yummy ideas for wizard-approved meals.
Remember, library cards are free! Come get your library card today! Please bring in a photo id and two pieces of mail to get signed up.
Thomasville Public Library is a branch of the Oregon County Library District and is located in the Thomasville Community Center. Business hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Like us on Facebook at Thomasville Public Library. If you have any questions call at 417-764-3603.
“We’ve all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act upon. That’s who we really are.” - Sirius Black
