Hutton Valley Neighborhood Watch will meet for a potluck and fellowship at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Hutton Valley Schoolhouse.
The speaker will be Krista Schnurbusch from Mercy St. Francis on safe swallowing practices. There will also be a speaker for October.
A Hutton Valley Jam and potluck is held Friday nights.
Like the group on Facebook for upcoming events.
The schoolhouse is available for rent for events at a reasonable price, said officials. They also encourage others to join the Neighborhood Watch for $15 per household for a year.
For more information call 417-469-0269.
