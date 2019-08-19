The John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host a special “Ladies’ Night Out” event for women veterans Monday. Despite the name, this year’s event will take place during the day, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at the First Christian Church, 1601 N. Main St. in Poplar Bluff.
“We thought we would try holding the event as a conference during business hours to see if that was more convenient for our women veterans,” explained event coordinator and VA Women’s Health Program Manager, Martinie Franks. “There will be a keynote speaker, workshops, vendor booths and plenty of time for women to meet and connect with other women veterans. As always, this event is open to women that have served in the Armed Forces (active duty, National Guard or Reserves) regardless of discharge status or VA enrollment status. It is also open to CHAMPVA-eligible women, and attendees are welcome to bring a female friend.”
Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. and activities will begin with an ice-breaker at 9:30 a.m., followed by remarks from noted clinical social worker-turned artist, Rosemary Claus-Gray, whose art has been exhibited regionally, nationally and internationally. Claus-Gray donated art for the VA Women’s Clinic in Poplar Bluff.
Keynote speaker for the event is Family Nurse Practitioner and Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Marsha Shivley, who will discuss servant leadership.
Breakout sessions with topics such as herb gardening, whole health, scrapbooking, hand massage, aromatherapy, the Stars and Stripes Museum and cooking with spices to promote health will entertain and educate attendees. Lunch will be provided by Castello’s Restaurant.
“Women veterans are increasing rapidly in the VA system,” said Franks. We want to make sure they have access to the information they need to receive the benefits they have earned.” Franks explained the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and other information booths will be on site to assist with questions and comments.
The event will be held on Aug. 26, which is known as Women’s Equality Day, and commemorates the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.
Franks expressed gratitude to The Wake Foundation and VFW Post 3416 for sponsoring the event.
“Women veterans all over the country have sacrificed and served in many ways,” said Franks. “Often, they tell us that they feel invisible or unrecognized. One way we can raise awareness of the contribution women Veterans have made is to just invite them to come together in fellowship. I hope area women veterans will join us for a fun and relaxing day.”
