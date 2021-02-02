Students on the chancellor’s and dean’s lists for the fall semester of 2020 at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a grade point average of 4.0 in fall classes. The dean’s list includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99.
CHANCELLOR’S LIST
Arkansas
Baxter County: Billie McCoy, Big Flat; Andrea Hooks, Elizabeth; Hailey Dewey, Gassville; Alia Dewey, Lakeview; Stephanie Premetz, Midway; Ray Bagel, April Buckly, Savanna Herber, Rochelle Kazan, Timothy Lee, Madelene Markell, Keylee Middleton, Emily Reese and Maly Tabor, all of Mtn. Home;
Skylar Jensen, Robert Lichty and April Woods, Norfork; and Maggie Anderson, Salesville.
Fulton County: Michael Aguilera and Laken Bailey, Mammoth Spring, and Katie Bruckner and Kelly Passmore, Salem.
Izard County: Kalie Koelling, Horseshoe Bend; Alexander Bray, Anthony Cooper, Bradley Grisham, Addie Harris and Samuel Morgan, Melbourne; Rory Bell, Oxford; Jaclyn Hamby and Kenlee Killian, Pineville; and Loretta Lyon, Sage.
Sharp County: Keylee Circle and Jeanneatte Strano, Cherokee Village; Nadja Coleman, Hardy; and Harrison Bruner, Highland.
Missouri
Howell County: Jacob Garrett, West Plains.
Oregon County: Baylee Sisco, Alton; Hailee Ericsson, Peace Valley; and Brittany Hirsch, Thayer.
DEAN’S LIST
Arkansas
Baxter County: Montana Greve, Calico Rock; Megan Urban, Cotter; Kaci Witter, Gassvile; Mollie Breckenridge, Henderson; Crisy Cook, Lakeview;
Kathryn Carr, Lillian Cousins, Austin Davis, Jessica Etheridge, Callie Fisher, Jenna Gilbert, Olivia Harcourt, Maria Justice, Johnathan McAliney, Brittany Payton, Karissa Priborsky, Brittany Robles, Kelsey Rohr, Reagan Shrable, Anna Taylor and Sarah Waddell, all of Mtn. Home; and McKenzie Jensen, Norfork.
Fulton County: Steven Crow, Camp; Angelica Ginn-Mitchell and Jesse Taylor, Glencoe; Jared Alexander, Caleb Flynn, Breanna McCradic and Emma Ragsdale, Mammoth Spring, and Jessica Delargy, Darrell Roberts, Amanda Thiel and Rory Walling, Salem.
Izard County: Anna Kearbey, Pineville, and Seth Stapleton, Wideman.
Sharp County: Katelynn Miller, Amber Perkins and Noah Wright, Ash Flat; Hope Searles, Cherokee Village; Maddison Verser, Evening Shade; and Rebecka Erwin, Megan Jered and Mallory Long, Hardy.
Missouri
Howell County: Jamie Hensley, Caulfield; Ciara Henning, Jolee Laughary and Andria Mullins, West Plains; and Morgan Hogsett, Willow Springs.
Oregon County: Carlie Dennis, Braden Hufstedler and Jurnee Rolen, Thayer.
Ozark County: Kristi Bassham, Gainesville.
Texas County: Tara Swift, Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.