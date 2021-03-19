Artists are invited to submit entries to the Harlin Museum Spring Art Show to be displayed from April 9 through May 2. Artwork may be entered between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. April 2 and 3 at the Hathcock Gallery of the museum, 405 Worcester St. in West Plains
The fee to enter one piece is $24; two, $35; three, $40; and four, $50. Those who enter four pieces may enter a fifth at no cost. There is a limit of five entries per artist and fees must be paid by cash or check only, with checks made payable to Harlin Museum.
Artists can enter any kind of artwork including oil, watercolor, gouache, acrylics, ink and wash, tempera or en caustic paintings; charcoal, chalk, crayon, pas tel, pencil, or pen and ink drawings; woodcut, stencil, block, scratch art, engraving, etching and lithography prints or screen-printing, foil imaging or giclee prints; sculpture bronze, stone, marble, wood, clay or 3D print sculptures; and mixed media works.
All paintings must be original works of the artist entering, and must have been done in the last four years and not previously shown in a Harlin Museum art competition or exhibit.
Works must be either framed or 1.25-inch gallery wrapped canvas with wire and eye-screws for hanging. No sawtooth hangers will be permitted. All acrylic and oil paints must be dry. Watercolor, ink, graphics and pastel on paper must be under glass.
Pieces may be no larger than 36 by 48 inches.
All entries will be evaluated for artistic quality and integrity, and presentation. Entries that need special support for display must have the support base provided by the artist at the time of entry, and will be returned to owners with their entries at the end of the show.
Cash prizes are to be awarded in both adult and youth divisions, within multiple categories, and Best of Show. Special achievement awards are also sometimes awarded.
Competition pieces will be released for pickup at 3 p.m. May 2 and must be picked up during regular hours of operation within one week, or they will become property of the museum.
Entries may be offered for sale during the dates of the show; the Harlin Museum is entitled to a 30% commission on all sales made during the exhibit.
