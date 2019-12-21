Our week was filled with old fashion Christmas traditions. First, we gathered around the table and picked out Christmas cards for their family and friends. The Thayer Post Office and Doris Brown collected beautiful cards for our residents and staff to enjoy!
The next day, we made green and red paper chains. The Christmas memories flowed as they made their chains. We also strung popcorn on the following day. I was the needle threader and I could not keep up with them. We also had a hot cocoa and Christmas cookie activity. All these things they had all done many times and they loved every minute of each activity.
David Ball, from Three Rivers Hospice, spent an hour singing Christmas carols with our residents on Monday morning. We sang all the traditional songs along with the silly fun ones. David Langston came that afternoon and continued teaching the Christmas story with them. “Jive with Jay” kept them dancing on Wednesday. A big thank you to Three Rivers Hospice for hosting these activities!
The Thayer Methodist ladies hosted Tuesday’s bingo. The cart was filled with Christmas treats for the prizes. Diane O’Mary won the big prize of the week and she loved the red and black buffalo plaid throw.
The Myrtle Freewill Baptist Church stopped by Wednesday evening and sang Christmas carols to everyone in the dining room. I loved that people are still caroling.
Samantha Labahn donated a beautiful hand painted chest for an activity fundraiser. We raised $170 and the lucky winner was Vicky Graetz! She was very excited to win such a beautiful piece of furniture! Thank you, Samantha!
Our Resident Council met and decided to present an “Employee of the Month” and the first winner was our Housekeeper Supervisor Brad Kincheloe. He received a gift certificate from Casey’s!
We ended our week with a fabulous jewelry sale! Lee Davis brought in her Paparazzi jewelry in and each piece cost $5. Our residents and staff loved doing Christmas shopping right in the facility. Lee made $650 in two hours. It was crazy fun! The jewelry is gorgeous, and the residents ask her to come back on Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. The community is invited to stop in and shop with us!
We have had a wonderful week. Merry Christmas everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.