My air conditioner is getting a workout. We could use more rain as we write these news, as we didn’t get as much in our neighborhood as some areas.
I learned in a conversation with my friend Doris Trieber that they had sold their former home here to the Tilman family. It was the house that Joe Gaddy had built in years past and is located at the corner of Sand Ridge Road and East Wind Road.
I enjoyed Jane Elder’s column in the recent Times, and most of all our friendship through the years. She and Andy are special people.
Eastern Star Friendship night was Monday, June 18.
Our family was sad to lose our great nephew Tyler Aronis, following a car accident some time ago.
During a recent phone conversation, a friend and I discussed Hickory King Corn, which makes the best hominy. It has a large grain, and I grew it for many years in my garden. It’s good to plant next to beans as the stalks are durable for climbing vines. As I’ve often said, our family favorite has always been the cutshort beans, a climbing variety. I believe I still have some seed in my freezer. I think they would still germinate and come up after being frozen. Although I’m not physically able to garden anymore, maybe someone would like to try it and see if they grow.
I’m enjoying the summer flowers.
No doubt the big show buses and trucks passing by on Highway 160 are headed for Branson for upcoming events. I attended many shows with Beulah Satterfield, who has a home and small garden in Sparta near her son Roger and daughter Karen. I miss my close neighbors, the Satterfields and miss attending the shows as we did in past years. Merle chauffeured us for many trips to Branson, where we visited Geneva and Jim and David King.
Best wishes to Bonnie Taylor, who is now in her home in West Plains, after having some health issues. She is my granddaughter Dana’s mother-in-law.
Dana stays busy with her job in home health care in addition to raising dogs and taking care of the farm along with her husband, Chet.
I resent the big red bird that dominates the feeder by my kitchen window that daughter Kris fills with bird seed. The smaller birds have to catch their chance to enjoy their share.
I’ve always had farm animals to take care of and enjoy seeing Dana’s cows in my pasture.
My friend Elda Edwards wrote such an interesting letter of her many activities. I’m a bit envious of all the ambition she has, but there’s a few years difference in our ages.
My grandfather Dr. George Ebrite wrote about the quality of Missouri water and its health benefits in a letter as he moved to Missouri from Pennsylvania to homestead here. We had cistern water in the home where I grew up, and the water was filtered through charcoal.
