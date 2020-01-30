Shayne Eades and Nick Osborn were recently recognized at the January West Plains City Council meeting for their efforts to further their education towards journeyman lineman status.
Eades has completed the four-year program and received recognition from Missouri Public Utility Alliance and the U.S. Department of Labor, officially attaining journeyman lineman status.
Osborn has completed three years of the program with one more to go.
Both are linemen for the City of West Plains Electric Department.
