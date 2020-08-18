As I write these items, the world is in a whirl, and the news I hear isn't always the best. But it gets our attention, doesn't it?
Looking back on my life, I have stood in the archway in St. Louis. I have stood at Niagara Falls and felt the spray on my face. I was in New Mexico at Carlsbad Caverns, but we didn't go in because our baby girl Kris was 1 year old, and I didn't want to take her in. I was skeptical! Eldon was working in New Mexico for Boeing Aerospace at the time.
When we lived in Kansas, I saw the beautiful fields of oats and wheat and those beautiful big sunflowers. (I also remember, when we lived in Kansas, the big dinner I fixed for the employees who worked with Eldon and their wives.) It's an excitement now to remember where I've been and what I've done. But there's nothing better than our Ozarks to come back to.
Jerry Miller and I enjoy keeping in touch. She says her garden isn't as great this year as it has been in the past, but I will benefit from some of her vegetables later on. I'll look forward to that!
The election is over. Hopefully we have made the right decisions and elected the right people. A lot of promises were made — but we always have that, don't we?
My son Marlyn will celebrate his 77th birthday on Aug. 21. He was born in my in-laws' home at Tecumseh. Prentice Bushong was the doctor. My husband Eldon went into Gainesville and brought him back. His wife Mary always came with him for the home deliveries. They stayed all night with us, and the next day Eldon's mother cooked breakfast for everyone. I think Eldon paid Doc Bushong $10 for his fee.
The Bushongs lived in a big house in Gainesville where Town & Country is now. They had a milk cow in their back yard.
I was remembering recently how Eldon's cousin Rufus Carroll married my cousin, Clorene Crawford; that made our kids double fourth cousins! One time Rufus had some dignitaries come down from Springfield. I raised New Zealand white rabbits back then. They were so interesting. When they had babies, they pulled out all the fur they could and made a little bed for their babies — tiny little critters.
They were meat rabbits, and I killed and fried some to serve a big fried-rabbit dinner to the folks who came to visit Rufus and Clorene. The people had never eaten rabbit meat, and they called it "fantastic." Killing the rabbits was hard to do because, besides being my livestock, they were my pets. I doubt if I would have the strength to do it now. Those were the good old days — but I guess not so good for the rabbits.
My helper Rebecca Hallmark has opened her hair salon in West Plains. It's called Hairloom Salon Studio, and it's in the bottom level of the old Historic Post Office building. I wish her great success. She comes in and gets my breakfast for me and takes care of my grocery list and other things. Of course my daughter Kris takes good care of me, too. She's also a nurse at Gainesville Health Care Center now.
I miss my granddaughter Alexus Owen being here. She's with her daddy and his family in Texas.
Best wishes to Junior Evans, who's having throat and voice problems. Junior's such a good guy. He visits me whenever he's over this way.
