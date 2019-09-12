Here it is September. Summer’s almost past, and fall is in the air.
It is pawpaw time, and I’m enjoying mine. My great-granddaughter picked some from my two trees in the backyard, and I’m enjoying them. I call them Arkansas bananas. I’m lucky that my trees are bearing good this year. I believe pawpaws are full of potassium, like bananas, so they’re not only delicious, they’re also nutritious.
Hootin an Hollarin is about here, and vendors are preparing for their displays. I’m remembering when Addie Lee Lister and Helen Marie Ebrite Luna were helping me plan for our extension club activities, including having a float in the Hootin an Hollarin parade.
My daughter Kris made a dress for Rachel Headrick, granddaughter of Alta Headrick, one year in the 1970s. Rachel was a “princess” in the queen contest.
I was sorry to hear that my “adopted” son, Marlyn Atkinson, won’t be able to come for Hootin an Hollarin this year.
I was recently remembering the time when I became a surgeon. That was back when we had about 40 head of Angora goats during the days when we didn’t have bulldozers or brushhogs to keep the land cleared and instead had goats to keep the sprouts down.
When one of the little goats broke its leg, I set the bone and taped it back together, maybe with duct tape (I honestly can’t remember what kind of tape it was). And within two months that little goat was running and jumping with the rest of the herd.
Soon it will be black walnut season. One year my daddy cracked walnuts and my mother picked out the kernels and sold them — enough to buy a $65 treadle Singer sewing machine. How nice it was to have the man from West Plains deliver it. I still have that sewing machine, and it still sews. A treasure!
I’m enjoying my regal day lilies. When I see them, I’m reminded that God gives me all things so I can enjoy life. And He gave me life so I may enjoy all things.
