The South Central Chapter of the Association of Retired Missouri State Employees met July 23 at Pizza Americana in Willow Springs.
The crowd gathered slowly. At about 11:15 a.m., B.J. Cash opened the meeting with prayer on the day, our activities and the food we would eat later. Then he talked of our low number and the constant lack of apparent interest in attending.
He made the motion to dissolve the chapter in Willow Springs.
When he realized he could not make the motion, Jimmie Cook made a motion to dissolve the chapter, seconded by Cecil Miller. It carried. No opposing vote was asked for or given.
Becky made motion to close the account after all current bills are paid. There was some discussion as to what to do with the money and it was decided to donate to our lobbyist fund in Jefferson City.
Rob Rakestraw made the motion to close the account after all bills are paid and to designate the money to be used by the lobbyist fund. It was seconded by Phil Knott and carried by all.
There was some discussion and we decided to meet occasionally to just visit and know what is happening with others. It would be this same day, same place at 11:30 a.m. to visit and eat.
The death of Doris Skaggs Sunday evening was reported. Flowers/a plant will be sent. I had used my bag for something else and had no card to send out, but will take care of that. Doris will be missed by all.
Door prizes were on the table and each took as desired.
It is hoped that chapter members will continue to pay state dues and keep an interest in state happenings.
Cecil Miller made the motion to adjourn our meeting for the last time, seconded by Siah Davis and carried by all.
