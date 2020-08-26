Those who have ever thought about learning to fly can find out more on Sept. 19, as Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1218 hosts a “Flying Start” informational program on the topic in Willow Springs.
EAA Chapter 1218, a local organization that is part of the nationalal Experimental Aircraft Association, is dedicated to growing participation in aviation by sharing the ways people can get started in “this fun and fulfilling recreation,” said club officials.
The program will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 19 at the chapter hangar, 810 Bryan St. in Willow Springs. Take DD Highway to Sunshine Street to Bryan Street; the hangar is on the west side of the airport.
Anyone with an aviation interest is invited to attend.
EAA’s Flying Start program introduces interested people to the endless opportunities and fun that result in earning a pilot’s certificate. The event will cover the steps and requirements in learning to fly, provide tips on how to make it economical and culminate in a free introductory flight.
With about 900 chapters around the world, EAA provides activities for local aviation enthusiasts with a mission of growing participation in aviation by sharing “The Spirit of Aviation.” Chapter activities range from monthly meetings, to airport open houses, fly-ins, educational programs and pancake breakfasts that share aviation with the community and build a stronger bond between local aviation and the public.
EAA chapters are the backbone of the international EAA organization, which has more than 200,000 members. The local organizations include general EAA chapters as well as specialized chapters for Vintage aircraft, Warbird, Ultralight and Aerobatic flight enthusiasts.
For more information about this Flying Start session, contact Tom White at 417-233-1218.
