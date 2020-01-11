Tommi Alcorn of Summersville has graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing, family nurse practitioner degree from Graceland University, celebrated in a ceremony held Dec. 14, 2019, in Lamoni, Iowa.
Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University campuses are located in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Mo.
For more information and to see additional student achievements, follow @gracelandu on Twitter and like Graceland University on Facebook, or visit www.graceland.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.