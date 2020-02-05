Over 600 veterinarians, veterinary technicians, practice staff and veterinary students attended the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association's 128th Annual Convention from Jan. 23 through 26 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.
Officers were installed during the convention and Dr. David Gourley of Mtn. Grove was named president of the association.
Other officers seated include President-Elect Marcy Hammerle, St. Charles, Vice President Dr. Edward Migneco, St. Louis, Board Chair Dr. Carol Ryan, Troy, and Secretary/Treasurer Dr. Shelia Taylor, Springfield. The convention offered over 60 continuing education lectures to participants.
