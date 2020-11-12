Staggered sessions will be offered at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. today for students interested in participating in a Stencil-A-Santa Workshop offered at Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St. in West Plains.
The cost to participate is $20 and covers the cost of stencils, paint and other supplies. Students must bring their own washed sweatshirts.
The workshop, led by Sheila Donley, is designed for all learning levels in small groups to accommodate public health precautions.
Preregistration is requested and may be completed by calling 256-7801 or emailing info@harlinmuseum.com.
Attendees may pay at the door upon arrival to the workshop or via Paypal. To pay by Paypal, send a request by email to info@harlinmuseum.com with the name of the workshop in the subject line and museum volunteers will respond with a Paypal invoice with an option for digital payment.
Students may bring their own drinks and snacks to enjoy during the sessions.
