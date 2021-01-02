The West Plains Council on the Arts and Ozarks Small Business Incubator have partnered to bring quarterly art displays to the incubator. Through March, local painter Rhonda Richter’s works, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be featured inside OzSBI’s first floor. Visitors may view the display at the incubator during OzSBI’s business hours, anytime between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. COVID-19 safety policies are in place.
“If you are a fan of the Impressionist, you will not want to miss Rhonda Richter’s work,” WPCA Coordinator Janey Hale said. “Her ability to capture her impressions of landscapes and still life subjects are reminiscent of Van Gogh and Cezanne.”
A Meet-the-Artist event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 14, from 2-4 p.m. in OzSBI’s lobby at 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains. The public is invited to attend, meet Richter, view and discuss the pieces on display.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Rhonda Richter earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Missouri and has studied painting at Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany. Richter taught art for 24 years until her retirement in 2019 from West Plains High School.
Painterly expression and bold color characterize the art of Rhonda Richter. Paintings with emotional structure interpreted in direct connection with nature are the intention and joy of the artist.
Richter's recent awards include 2018, first place at Callaway Plein Air “Paint the Town”; 2019, Callaway Plein Air “Hidden Gems”; 2020, second place, Steelville Plein Air; and 2020, third place, Siloam Springs Plein Air.
“The theme ‘No Place Like Home’ expresses my gratitude (especially during the pandemic) to have the privilege of experiencing local beauty,” says Richter.
For more information about the exhibit, contact OzSBI Program Administrator Maegan Bell maeganbell@ozsbi.com or WPCA Coordinator Janey Hale at jhale2129@gmail.com.
