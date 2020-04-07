With so many Missourians stuck at home, the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering teachers, parents, students and others its free Discover Nature Schools (DNS) nature-based curriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school online.
Find DNS information and curriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/discover-nature-schools.
MDC also offers other nature-based learning resources at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/nature-based-resources-during-school-closures.
Find a variety of nature-based video segments from MDC at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/video-segments.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education offers tips on how to support student learning at home at dese.mo.gov/sites/default/files/curr-c19-support-for-families.pdf.
Get more nature-based info from the MDC website at mdc.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.