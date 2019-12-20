(Editor’s note: The following are from Robin Hunsperger’s kindergarten class at Koshkonong Elementary School.)

Dear Santa

How are the rander (reindeer)?

I wunt kareoce, fon (phone) and dol sawr and tolet (doll shower and toilet).

Luv Braelyn

Dear Santa

Can I rid (ride) the rander (reindeer)?

I wunt  elfnt (elephant). Kinley wunts unicorn and Karaoke.

Emma

Dear Santa

How duz the rander (reindeer) fli?

I wunt  eze bak uvn (Easy Bake Oven),Sndlu (Cinderella) car, and hovrbord (hoverboard).

Mackenzie

Dear Santa

Can I rid (ride) the sla (sleigh)? 

I wunt Xbox, gadms (games), and Sdris wors (Star Wars) 

Lufv Dakota

Dear Santa

I wil kin (clean) the (elves) hows. 

I wunt Xbox, car, and gam (games).

Luv Justyn

Dear Santa

How is the elfs?

I wunt a Riins  wrld (Ryan's World), hobe (Hobby) kids, and Poopse.

Luv Beau

Dear Santa

How duz (does) the elfs toc (talk)?

I wunt a fon (phone), eze bak (Easy Bake Oven), and bligr (Blinger).

Love Destiny

• • •

(Editor’s note: The following are from Sheila Robison’s kindergarten class at Junction Hill Elementary School.)

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaelyn and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a uiklrn pls and tv. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Kalyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Harlee and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a macup set. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Harlee

Dear Santa,

My name is Warren and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like a batre c. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Warren

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryken and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like BaBLads. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Ryken

Dear Santa,

My name is Severin and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like WUDe AnD BUz. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Severin

Dear Santa,

My name is Killian and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like Rin try. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Killian

Dear Santa,

My name is Kalan and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like PUZL. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Kalan

Dear Santa,

My name is Aaliyah and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a MakuP Set. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Aaliyah

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxon and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like Boll. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

My name is Blake and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like a remote contrL Cr. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Blake

Dear Santa,

My name is Zac and I am 6 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like an r c bot. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Zac

Dear Santa,

My name is Daisy and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like a Dol. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Daisy

Dear Santa,

My name is Danica and I am 6 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like a brbe. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Danica

Dear Santa,

My name is Teagyn and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like a CAT STUFT. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Teagyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Levi and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a BUS. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Levi

Dear Santa,

My name is Jade and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a BaLa Shs. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Jade

Dear Santa,

My name is Isaac and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a witch. 

Thank you Santa! 

Love, Isaac

• • •

(Editor’s note: The following are from Angela Wade’s first grade class at Junction Hill Elementary School.)

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a ninjago set and a robot.

From Trenton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like to have a phone it’s from walmart.

From, Kynlee

Merry Christmas Santa

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like Elsa, hat, a toy cat, a toy mice, ball, star.

From Sophie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy remote robot that turns into a train.

From Jesse

Dear Santa, Dear Santa

For Christmas I would like a remote control car and I want to see  one of your selfs.

From Brantley

I love you Santa!

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like lots of Batman toys.

From Kenneth

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a PS3 and wifi and a PS3 controller PS3 Games and a nintendo switch.

From Chris

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like 100$ and a phone and a remote control 4 wheeler. 

From Sam

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like a toy bulldozer that makes noise, and a toy monster truck that makes noise.

From Connor

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like a kinetic sand and a car that goes on the wall.

From Roscoe

Dear Santa,

For Christmas i would like for my mothers knee to get better. And for my dads ankle to get better. And a puppy.

From Izzy

Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like a ELF on the shelf and for my dad to feel better that will be great thank you Santa.

From Karmin

Dear Snta, 

For Christmas I would like a pair of ear muffs and a Elsa and Anna set.

From Myla

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like Anna and Elsa and LOLs.

From Shyanne

Dear Santa,

For Chrismas I would like pokemon cards and nintendo switch.

From Chevy.

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like cubby curious bear and a box of my favorite snacks.

From Alden.

• • •

(Editor’s note: The following are from Lisa Kimbrough’s first grade class at Junction Hill Elementary School.)

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like the lego set and forwheeler.

From Kolten

Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like you to get me a forwheeler.

From Danny

Dear Santa, 

For christmas I would really like a hoverboard.

From Koy

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like a treasure X alien and remote control car.

From Ethan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a remote control car and a truck. I will get you cookies and milk.

From Reed

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like the lego set and a stuff dog for Laramie. 

From Lane

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like blocks. 

From Isaiah

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas i would like a hoverboard, a dog, and a new room please.

From Kadie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a drone and a iPhone and a gator that you can drive in and another four wheeler.

From Alden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a little dresser for my chapter books.

From Gracie

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like a iPhone, Ryans world giant mystery egg, and candy.

From Madi

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a treasure x alien.

From Jackie

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like a barbie doll and dog.

From Riley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like games and remote control cars.

From Devin

• • • 

(Editor’s note: The following are from Kathy Tombley's first grade class at Junction Hill Elementary School.)

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli Baker. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have lisen to my mom lisen to my dab. 

I have also IPL.

I want a puppy.

I need boats.

I’ll wear clothes.

I’ll read books play with my brother.

Sincerely, Eli Baker

Dear Santa, I want a nintendo switch

My name is wyatt. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helpt others and bin good frind to others. 

I have also let othrs play with me and I hav shad with othrs.

I want a intendow switch.

I need my famle together.

I’ll wear closs.

I’ll read Books, cook Books, and funne Books.

Sincerely, Santu clos

Dear Santa,

My name is Raegyn. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helped my mom cook diner. 

I have also helped my mom fold clothes.

I want unocorns.

I need shows.

I’ll wear shrts.

I’ll read wimpey kind.

Sincerely, Raegyn

Dear Santa,

My name is John Quaid Dawson. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been kined to my mommy. 

I have also been kined to my freinds.

I want a reemcantrolecar.

I need a pokitnife.

I’ll wear my bgeoms.

I’ll read a Santa, book.

Sincerely, John

Dear Santa,

My name is Jazmin. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have nice. 

I have also obey Daddy.

I want dothes.

I need boats.

I’ll wear sweater.

I’ll read How To CATCH SANTA.

Sincerely, Jazmin

Dear Santa,

My name is Tripp. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been good to my brother. 

I have also helped seth.

I want a gocart.

I need a coffee cup.

I’ll wear a nice fuzzy.

I’ll read a book about cate Santa.

Sincerely, Tripp Harrison

Dear Santa,

My name is McKinley. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have I’ve helped my DaD with the coat. 

I have also helped my Mom by playing with my sester.

I want a Bribe airuplan.

I need socks.

I’ll wear clouths.

I’ll read storys.

Sincerely, McKinley

Dear Santa,

My name is Cooper. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been good today. 

I have also been on blue.

I want to help pelople.

I need for my mom to love me.

I’ll wear baskball clotshes.

I’ll read Santu books.

Sincerely, cooper

Dear Santa,

My name is Taylor rae House. I am 7 almost 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have shard monny with Dixie snow. 

I have also got my mom and dad a present

I want Junie b jones.

boo and i mean it.

I need some socks. 

I’ll wear pugamus.

I’ll read the yearbook.

Sincerely, Taylor

Dear Santa,

My name is Favre. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been nice I have got green. 

I have also been very good

I want a a Lego Mincraft.

Dear Santa,

My name is Allie. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been nice to my friends. 

I have also Lisind to my teacher.

I want a LoL doll.

I need now shoes.

I’ll wear now runing clthes.

I’ll read Junie b. Jones.

Sincerely, Allie

Dear Santa,

My name is Kimber. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have let the little ones in my room ever day. 

I have also let my little brouther play games with me and landin.

I want a ps four and ps four gams and I want all the Junie B. Jhons.

I need a coffee maker for mom and dad and me.

I’ll wear a pretty red dress and silver high hills.

I’ll read zombie and the house on the huanted hill.

Sincerely, Kimber

Dear Santa,

My name is Dixie snow. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have done my work. 

I have also went to bed at 7:00.

I want 3 SparkleGrils A biglol.

I need A real car.

I’ll wear A dress.

I’ll read How to catch santA.

Sincerely, Dixie Snow

Dear Santa,

My name is Seth. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have clipped up. 

I have also helped helped other.

I want to have happy family.

I need nothing.

I’ll wear Christmas clothes.

I’ll read Christmas books.

Sincerely, Seth

