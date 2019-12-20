(Editor’s note: The following are from Robin Hunsperger’s kindergarten class at Koshkonong Elementary School.)
Dear Santa
How are the rander (reindeer)?
I wunt kareoce, fon (phone) and dol sawr and tolet (doll shower and toilet).
Luv Braelyn
Dear Santa
Can I rid (ride) the rander (reindeer)?
I wunt elfnt (elephant). Kinley wunts unicorn and Karaoke.
Emma
Dear Santa
How duz the rander (reindeer) fli?
I wunt eze bak uvn (Easy Bake Oven),Sndlu (Cinderella) car, and hovrbord (hoverboard).
Mackenzie
Dear Santa
Can I rid (ride) the sla (sleigh)?
I wunt Xbox, gadms (games), and Sdris wors (Star Wars)
Lufv Dakota
Dear Santa
I wil kin (clean) the (elves) hows.
I wunt Xbox, car, and gam (games).
Luv Justyn
Dear Santa
How is the elfs?
I wunt a Riins wrld (Ryan's World), hobe (Hobby) kids, and Poopse.
Luv Beau
Dear Santa
How duz (does) the elfs toc (talk)?
I wunt a fon (phone), eze bak (Easy Bake Oven), and bligr (Blinger).
Love Destiny
• • •
(Editor’s note: The following are from Sheila Robison’s kindergarten class at Junction Hill Elementary School.)
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaelyn and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a uiklrn pls and tv.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Kalyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Harlee and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a macup set.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Harlee
Dear Santa,
My name is Warren and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like a batre c.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Warren
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryken and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like BaBLads.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Ryken
Dear Santa,
My name is Severin and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like WUDe AnD BUz.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Severin
Dear Santa,
My name is Killian and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like Rin try.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Killian
Dear Santa,
My name is Kalan and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like PUZL.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Kalan
Dear Santa,
My name is Aaliyah and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a MakuP Set.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Aaliyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxon and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like Boll.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Jaxon
Dear Santa,
My name is Blake and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like a remote contrL Cr.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Blake
Dear Santa,
My name is Zac and I am 6 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like an r c bot.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Zac
Dear Santa,
My name is Daisy and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like a Dol.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Daisy
Dear Santa,
My name is Danica and I am 6 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like a brbe.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Danica
Dear Santa,
My name is Teagyn and I am 5 years old. I have been trying my best and for Christmas I would like a CAT STUFT.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Teagyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Levi and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a BUS.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Levi
Dear Santa,
My name is Jade and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a BaLa Shs.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Jade
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaac and I am 5 years old. I have been nice and for Christmas I would like a witch.
Thank you Santa!
Love, Isaac
• • •
(Editor’s note: The following are from Angela Wade’s first grade class at Junction Hill Elementary School.)
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a ninjago set and a robot.
From Trenton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to have a phone it’s from walmart.
From, Kynlee
Merry Christmas Santa
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Elsa, hat, a toy cat, a toy mice, ball, star.
From Sophie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a toy remote robot that turns into a train.
From Jesse
Dear Santa, Dear Santa
For Christmas I would like a remote control car and I want to see one of your selfs.
From Brantley
I love you Santa!
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like lots of Batman toys.
From Kenneth
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a PS3 and wifi and a PS3 controller PS3 Games and a nintendo switch.
From Chris
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like 100$ and a phone and a remote control 4 wheeler.
From Sam
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a toy bulldozer that makes noise, and a toy monster truck that makes noise.
From Connor
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a kinetic sand and a car that goes on the wall.
From Roscoe
Dear Santa,
For Christmas i would like for my mothers knee to get better. And for my dads ankle to get better. And a puppy.
From Izzy
Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a ELF on the shelf and for my dad to feel better that will be great thank you Santa.
From Karmin
Dear Snta,
For Christmas I would like a pair of ear muffs and a Elsa and Anna set.
From Myla
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like Anna and Elsa and LOLs.
From Shyanne
Dear Santa,
For Chrismas I would like pokemon cards and nintendo switch.
From Chevy.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like cubby curious bear and a box of my favorite snacks.
From Alden.
• • •
(Editor’s note: The following are from Lisa Kimbrough’s first grade class at Junction Hill Elementary School.)
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like the lego set and forwheeler.
From Kolten
Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like you to get me a forwheeler.
From Danny
Dear Santa,
For christmas I would really like a hoverboard.
From Koy
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a treasure X alien and remote control car.
From Ethan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a remote control car and a truck. I will get you cookies and milk.
From Reed
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like the lego set and a stuff dog for Laramie.
From Lane
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like blocks.
From Isaiah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas i would like a hoverboard, a dog, and a new room please.
From Kadie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a drone and a iPhone and a gator that you can drive in and another four wheeler.
From Alden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a little dresser for my chapter books.
From Gracie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a iPhone, Ryans world giant mystery egg, and candy.
From Madi
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a treasure x alien.
From Jackie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a barbie doll and dog.
From Riley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like games and remote control cars.
From Devin
• • •
(Editor’s note: The following are from Kathy Tombley's first grade class at Junction Hill Elementary School.)
Dear Santa,
My name is Eli Baker. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have lisen to my mom lisen to my dab.
I have also IPL.
I want a puppy.
I need boats.
I’ll wear clothes.
I’ll read books play with my brother.
Sincerely, Eli Baker
Dear Santa, I want a nintendo switch
My name is wyatt. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helpt others and bin good frind to others.
I have also let othrs play with me and I hav shad with othrs.
I want a intendow switch.
I need my famle together.
I’ll wear closs.
I’ll read Books, cook Books, and funne Books.
Sincerely, Santu clos
Dear Santa,
My name is Raegyn. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have helped my mom cook diner.
I have also helped my mom fold clothes.
I want unocorns.
I need shows.
I’ll wear shrts.
I’ll read wimpey kind.
Sincerely, Raegyn
Dear Santa,
My name is John Quaid Dawson. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been kined to my mommy.
I have also been kined to my freinds.
I want a reemcantrolecar.
I need a pokitnife.
I’ll wear my bgeoms.
I’ll read a Santa, book.
Sincerely, John
Dear Santa,
My name is Jazmin. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have nice.
I have also obey Daddy.
I want dothes.
I need boats.
I’ll wear sweater.
I’ll read How To CATCH SANTA.
Sincerely, Jazmin
Dear Santa,
My name is Tripp. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been good to my brother.
I have also helped seth.
I want a gocart.
I need a coffee cup.
I’ll wear a nice fuzzy.
I’ll read a book about cate Santa.
Sincerely, Tripp Harrison
Dear Santa,
My name is McKinley. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have I’ve helped my DaD with the coat.
I have also helped my Mom by playing with my sester.
I want a Bribe airuplan.
I need socks.
I’ll wear clouths.
I’ll read storys.
Sincerely, McKinley
Dear Santa,
My name is Cooper. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been good today.
I have also been on blue.
I want to help pelople.
I need for my mom to love me.
I’ll wear baskball clotshes.
I’ll read Santu books.
Sincerely, cooper
Dear Santa,
My name is Taylor rae House. I am 7 almost 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have shard monny with Dixie snow.
I have also got my mom and dad a present
I want Junie b jones.
boo and i mean it.
I need some socks.
I’ll wear pugamus.
I’ll read the yearbook.
Sincerely, Taylor
Dear Santa,
My name is Favre. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been nice I have got green.
I have also been very good
I want a a Lego Mincraft.
Dear Santa,
My name is Allie. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have been nice to my friends.
I have also Lisind to my teacher.
I want a LoL doll.
I need now shoes.
I’ll wear now runing clthes.
I’ll read Junie b. Jones.
Sincerely, Allie
Dear Santa,
My name is Kimber. I am 7 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have let the little ones in my room ever day.
I have also let my little brouther play games with me and landin.
I want a ps four and ps four gams and I want all the Junie B. Jhons.
I need a coffee maker for mom and dad and me.
I’ll wear a pretty red dress and silver high hills.
I’ll read zombie and the house on the huanted hill.
Sincerely, Kimber
Dear Santa,
My name is Dixie snow. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have done my work.
I have also went to bed at 7:00.
I want 3 SparkleGrils A biglol.
I need A real car.
I’ll wear A dress.
I’ll read How to catch santA.
Sincerely, Dixie Snow
Dear Santa,
My name is Seth. I am 8 years old and have been good this year. Here are a couple of ways I have been good. First, I have clipped up.
I have also helped helped other.
I want to have happy family.
I need nothing.
I’ll wear Christmas clothes.
I’ll read Christmas books.
Sincerely, Seth
