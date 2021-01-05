Winters were always colder when I was a boy.
Snowfall was always deeper, longer on the ground and drifted at least waist-deep along our hayfield fence line.
Cows were harder to find at milking time, less fun to sit down to milk with ice melting off their backs and the muck in the barn lot so thick and deep a fellow could lose a boot or shoe.
While weather records from nearly 60 years ago might not bear witness to my childhood memories, and I don’t do anything today to compare with looking for Jersey cows over nigh 40 acres of snow-burdened cedar trees and persimmon groves, as Collin Raye sang, “That’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it.”
As for truly being colder, maybe the winters weren’t, but I was.
I remember on one particular winter night sawing firewood after dark with my fingers wrapped around the handle of a blue bow saw, protected only by sopping wet Jersey gloves, the knees of my threadbare Blue Bell wranglers caked with snow, and my toes numb in my sole pair of shoes. I was just 10 years old, and, yeah, I was crying with every stroke of the saw.
We didn’t have such luxuries as thermal underwear, insulated coveralls or hooded sweatshirts. Rather, to dress for the cold we put on two or three pairs of socks, two pairs of pants, multiple shirts and Dad’s old Navy watch caps pulled down over our ears.
It’s not that better winter gear didn’t exist. We just couldn’t afford it.
On the flip side of this sorrowful tune, though, is a warmer song of burning brush piles, which invariably went with cutting wood when snow was on the ground. In that case, it was more often wet, cold feet and fingers that plagued us. But after the first winter I and my brothers had four-buckle overshoes or rubber boots.
Of course, the old adage is absolutely true: Cutting firewood heats a body twice, first when he cuts it and later he burns it. The same principle applies to cutting and burning brush and tree limbs. We never caught a chill until it was time to walk back to the house.
As another counterpoint to winter’s chill, once inside we could quickly loosen Ol’ Man Winter’s grip by crowding close to our huffing and panting old woodstove.
Nothing beats an old-fashioned wood stove. If the weather outside seemed colder, I’d have to say our wood heat was infinitely toastier than our modern counterpart — a heat pump.
If that’s all you have to stave off winter’s bite, you’re gonna be cold well past Easter. That’s why we have a gas fireplace, which is a mediocre substitute for wood heat, but like in grading English class essays, “neatness counts.”
So, maybe I’ll concede Mr. Winter now is no worse than when I was a boy.
But, as sure as I do he’ll come back and bite me as if it were still 1957 and I was a boy with his fingers nigh frozen to a blue bow saw.
Jim Hamilton, columnist and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex, is among several Ozarks writers featured in issue nine of “Elder Mountain: Journal of Ozarks Studies,” published in 2019 by Missouri State University-West Plains and edited by Dr. Phillip Howerton, professor of English.
