The Donations Garage Facebook group based in West Plains offers a free meal on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Meals are freshly made for locals in need to pick up.
On fourth Saturdays, the group passes out free groceries, made available by donations.
The group’s members regularly post items to give away or request items needed, said organizer Pamela Kennicott, and household items are also included. Donations are welcome. Call 204-2342 for more information or email pkennicott@yahoo.com.
