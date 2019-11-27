In honor of the holiday season, the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra will present two concerts, “Season of Sharing.”
The concerts will help support two local food banks, Missourians United to Combat Hunger (M.U.N.C.H.) in Willow Springs and the Texas County Food Bank in Houston, said organizers.
The first concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs to benefit M.U.N.C.H., and the second concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Melba Performing Arts Center, 214 S. Grand Ave. in Houston to benefit the Texas County Food Bank.
Tickets will be available at the door for $3 for adults donating three nonperishable items for the food bank. Otherwise, admission is $7 for adults while children younger than 12 will be admitted free of charge.
Promoters tout the concerts as a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a live performance of exciting Christmas classics including “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” “Christmas Rocks at the Pops,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “A Christmas Festival” and a medley called “A Most Wonderful Christmas.”
Other fun favorites include “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The Licking High School Choir will perform with the orchestra and soloist Adam Hajek from Willow Springs. In what promoters call “a special treat for the performance,” members of the orchestra will also perform a hand bell number.
The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra was established in 2009 and has grown to over 30 volunteer musicians from southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Members include retirees, students, musical educators, professional and nonprofessional musicians with a love for presenting live concerts to this area. Jodie Forbes is the conductor and Millie Padgett is the concertmaster of the orchestra.
The orchestra is sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council and generous donors. For more information on the Arts Council and the orchestra go to www.willowspringsartscouncil.org or Facebook under both Willow Springs Arts Council and Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra.
