Though many have their Christmas shopping underway, I haven’t even begun mine.
If lack of money is a deterrent for you, too, consider a slightly used book or movie from our upcoming book sale on Nov. 14 for that person who has everything. From cookbooks to yearbooks, we should have something for everyone. Bring your list!
Our Friends of the Library group’s book sale will be held inside the Summersville Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. Volunteers are still needed to transport books the Friday evening before the sale. Contact the library to sign up.
Come to the sale and support your library!
New to our branch this week are Debbie Macomber’s “A Season For Angels,” “Under Currents,” Nora Roberts, “The Mom 100 Cookboook: 100 Recipes Every Mom Needs in Her Back Pocket,” cookbook by Katie Workman, “Florida Firefight,” “L.A. Wars” and “Chicago Assault,” Books 1-3 in Randy Wayne White’s “Hawker” series, and a DVD, “Going the Distance,” starring Drew Barrymore and Justin Long.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
