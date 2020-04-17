Amy Wright Vollmar has published poetry in regional literary journals for more than a decade, and her first poetry collection, "Follow," was recently released by Cornerpost Press in West Plains.
The 50 poems in "Follow" invite readers to saunter along paths made by nature and to enter the nearby wild. With 14 photographs, "Follow" encourages readers to map their own trails of spirit and wonder.
As the poet notes in her artist’s statement, “Wherever we walk — and connect with nature —there is poetry to discover. For me, the joy in that connection often slants into mystery. I need poetry to explore the ledges, the unseen within the caves, the waterfalls without names.”
Vollmar began writing poetry as a child in Alton, Ill., while she explored the wooded ravine behind her subdivision. Deeper in southern Illinois, with her father’s family, she learned how to sing Appalachian folk songs and where to find the sweetest hickory nuts.
At Monmouth College in Illinois, she majored in English, but also wrote a few poems during botany labs. After graduating, she lived in Texas, where she worked for the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History before moving with her family to Springfield, Mo., to be near the Ozarks outdoors.
Hiking, kayaking and writing followed, along with a job creating curriculum and teaching first graders at Phelps Center for Gifted Education. Recently retired, she now volunteers with students, writes and hopes to show people the beautiful fragility of the wild places she loves through poetry. Vollmar’s poetry has appeared in Cave Region Review, Elder Mountain: A Journal of Ozarks Studies and Advanced Development Journal.
Hope Coulter, winner of Arkansas’s Porter Prize, writes that “'Follow' returns us readers to our central relationship to nature, moments where we are the visitors, not asserting dominance but bestowing attention and imagination. In a time of environmental anxiety, such gestures are as essential and restorative as water that beads from limestone and ‘still falls — / drop by / clear drop.’”
Signed copies of Follow may be purchased by contacting the author at amy.vollmar@gmail.com.
Follow can also be purchased online at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com, and Cornerpostpress.com. Copies are available by postal mail by remitting $16.00 per copy (check or money order made out to Phillip Howerton) to Cornerpost Press, 214 West Maple, West Plains, MO 65775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.